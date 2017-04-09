ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a hot air balloon has crashed near a tourist destination in central Turkey, killing one tourist and wounding 20 others.

The Anadolu Agency says several hot air balloons lifted off Sunday in Turkey’s Cappadocia region to give tourists a scenic view of the historic site. One hit a high-voltage transmission line during its descent and crashed.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the tourist killed. The wounded were taken to local hospitals.

Cappadocia is a popular tourist destination, known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.

A Danish tourist was killed in Cappadocia in February when a hot air balloon made a hard landing, and in March 49 people were injured when three balloons made hard landings amid strong winds.