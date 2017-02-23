DALLAS (AP) — Immigration officials have confirmed that a Salvadoran woman seeking asylum was returned to a Texas detention center after spending almost two weeks in a hospital.

Attorneys for 26-year-old Sara Beltran Hernandez say she was being treated for a brain tumor after collapsing at the detention center earlier this month. Paralegal Melissa Zuniga says Beltran Hernandez has waited 13 days to have surgery and the lawyers in her asylum case are asking for a humane release to receive that care.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that Beltran Hernandez was returned to the detention center to await a medical appointment Monday because doctors had decided she was in stable condition.

Zuniga says the woman’s condition is worsening with nosebleeds, loss of memory and other symptoms increasing.