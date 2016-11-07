BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials at one Baltimore hospital say they are still treating two patients who are in serious condition after last week’s fatal crash involving a school bus and commuter bus.

The University of Maryland Medical Center tweeted Monday that three of the five patients hurt in the crash have been discharged.

Sinai Hospital spokeswoman Helene King says one patient taken there from the crash has been discharged. St. Agnes Healthcare declined to provide updates on two patients who were taken to St. Agnes Hospital.

Police say six people were killed and 11 people were injured when a school bus rear-ended a car and collided with an oncoming Maryland Transit Administration bus.