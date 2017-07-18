LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago hospital is reopening after being evacuated and closed last week due to power outages caused by flooding.
Northwestern Medicine says in a statement that clinical operations are resuming Tuesday at Lake Forest Hospital, including the facility’s emergency department. Power was restored last Wednesday night following the outage earlier that day.
The update comes as flood conditions remain in areas of northern Illinois and 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain is forecast through next week. The Fox River is expected to crest Tuesday but will remain at major flood stage through Thursday.
Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued disaster declarations for four counties due to flooding, including Cook County. Chicago is in Cook County.