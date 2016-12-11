WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — A hospital director says 160 people were killed when a church roof collapsed onto worshippers in southern Nigeria.
Etete Peters of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital said mortuaries are overflowing and the final death toll likely will be much higher. Youth leader Edikan Peters said many other victims are in private mortuaries scattered all over the city of Uyo.
Congregants said the Reigners Bible Church was still under construction when it was crowded with worshippers to ordain a bishop on Saturday. Metal girders crashed and the corrugated iron roof caved in.
The state government said it will investigate to see if building standards were compromised.
Most Read Stories
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Complete coverage: Sounders take down Toronto FC in PK's to capture first MLS Cup title
- First impressions: Sounders win first MLS Cup title in penalty-kick shootout
In 2014, 116 people died when a multi-story building of the Synagogue Church of All Nations collapsed in Lagos. A coroner blamed structural faults.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.