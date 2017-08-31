ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A financial adviser and radio host accused of running a Ponzi scheme has discovered there is no magic way to escape the charges.
An FBI affidavit made public this week says agents searching Dawn J. Bennett’s home recovered instructions for placing three Securities and Exchange Commission attorneys under a “Beef Tongue Shut Up Hoodoo Spell.”
Agents found a note saying: “I command you to hold your tongue.”
The affidavit says agents searching Bennett’s home also found two freezers in her residence in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Inside were dozens of sealed Mason jars containing information about the SEC attorneys. Bennett has been charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and false statements in relation to loan and credit applications.
Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.