CHICAGO (AP) — City workers have taken down two Donald Trump honorary street signs near his downtown Chicago hotel and condominium tower.

Mike Claffey of the city’s Department of Transportation says the signs were removed from their posts near the Trump International Hotel & Tower on Sunday. He tells the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2gQdGxw ) that he doesn’t know what was done with the signs. The removal comes about two months after a third Trump honorary sign in the area was stolen.

Last month, the City Council voted to strip the honorary designation from the President-elect because of his characterization of Chicago as a “war zone” during his campaign.

The massive Trump sign on the hotel remains but an architect is pushing for the installation of four giant pig balloons to block it from view.