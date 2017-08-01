HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say a deadly fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building caused an estimated $100 million or more in damage.

Honolulu Fire Captain David Jenkins said Tuesday the blaze is considered one of the most destructive in Honolulu’s recent history.

He says more than 80 units were damaged by fire, heat or smoke, and 30 of those units are considered a total loss. Another 130 units sustained water damage.

Jenkins says fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but they have ruled out cooking. He says there’s no indication the fire was intentionally set.

Three people died and twelve were injured in the July 14 blaze. The building had outdated fire alarms and no central sprinkler system. Some residents say they could not hear fire alarms from their apartments.