HONG KONG (AP) — More unruly scenes have erupted in Hong Kong’s legislature as two newly elected lawmakers defied an order barring them from retaking their oaths after being disqualified earlier for insulting China.

Surrounded by journalists and other lawmakers, Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung of the Youngspiration party entered the Legislative Council’s main chamber on Wednesday. They refused to leave and the session was adjourned.

At a swearing-in ceremony two weeks ago, they modified their oaths in an act of defiance by using a derogatory word for China. Yau also slipped in an expletive.

The legislature’s president wanted to stop them from taking their oaths until a court rules next month on a legal challenge filed by the Hong Kong government, which wants to stop them from taking office.