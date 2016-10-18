HONG KONG (AP) — Two newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers advocating independence for the Chinese region are getting a second chance to take their oaths after the top court rejected an unprecedented legal challenge from the government over the decision.

Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching of the Youngspiration party are among five lawmakers expected to redo their swearing-in on Wednesday so that they can take office in the legislature.

A week ago, the duo and two other pro-democracy lawmakers modified their oaths, which call for lawmakers to pledge allegiance to the “Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.”

The legal challenge filed by Hong Kong’s top leader and justice chief sought to bar the pair from taking their oaths again.