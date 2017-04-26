HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested two disqualified pro-independence lawmakers over their attempts to barge into the legislature last year in a dispute over their oaths.

Authorities arrested Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching on Wednesday morning.

They were questioned at a police station for several hours before being released on bail. They told reporters they were charged with unlawful assembly and attempted forcible entry.

The two young activists angered Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government when they used their swearing-in ceremony in October to stage an apparent protest against China’s Communist leaders.

Their attempts to enter the legislature during subsequent sessions to take their oaths properly descended into chaos when they were barred from the chamber and later disqualified from office by a court ruling.