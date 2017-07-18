ATTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of a village near two state prisons in western New York say raw sewage from the prisons backs up into their homes during heavy rains.

WHEC-TV in Rochester reports (http://bit.ly/2u56bcw ) downpours that caused flash flooding Thursday overwhelmed a sewer line from Attica Correctional Facility and Wyoming Correctional Facility. The line to the wastewater treatment plant in the nearby village couldn’t handle the water flow and sewage backed up in some homes.

Homeowner Terry Myers says wastewater came gushing out of his toilet. He says the overflows have been occurring periodically for years.

State prison officials say they’re working on a long-term solution. New York environmental protection officials say they’re also working with the village to address the problem.