BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York woman has found a World War I artillery shell in her basement.
Buffalo resident Judith Sobresky says she was pulling up tiles in her basement Thursday when she saw an odd object in the corner. Lodged between the floor and wall was the old artillery shell.
Sobresky called the police after examining it. Buffalo police, the fire department and bomb squad arrived and later U.S. Air Force bomb specialists were called.
Officials took close to four hours to remove the shell. Authorities say it was taken to a secure location to be detonated.
Sobresky has lived in the home with her 7-year-old daughter for two years. She tells WKBW-TV the find was odd and “pretty nerve wracking.”