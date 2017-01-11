CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a homeless man seen attacking another homeless man with a machete will be charged with murder now that the victim’s body has been pulled from the Kanawha River.
Charleston Police Lt. Steve Cooper says witnesses reported seeing 23-year-old Brian Thompson repeatedly hitting 19-year-old Brandon Robinson with a machete and stomping on his head before dragging him and throwing him into the river on Sunday.
Thompson was initially charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, before the victim’s body was found on Tuesday.
Thompson is being held in the South Charleston Regional Jail, where records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
