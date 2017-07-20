LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says security at the nation’s ports is a top priority to preventing terrorism.
Kelly boarded a Coast Guard cutter in Long Beach on Thursday and watched a new unit conduct a demonstration responding to a mock radiological threat.
Members of the Coast Guard descended from helicopters with their rifles drawn and stormed the vessel as part of the exercise. Kelly watched from a deck above as they charged stairwells to search the ship.
Kelly says the threat to the nation’s ports is “always changing” and the U.S. will continue to train for evolving threats.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's gay and opens up about dating Megan Rapinoe WATCH
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH