LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Muhammad Ali’s home in Kentucky has been placed on the market with an asking price of $2.2 million.
For that, a buyer can live in the same home as the former heavyweight boxing champion. The buyer also gets a 9,304 square-foot home with five bedrooms, eight baths, an in-ground pool and a four-car attached garage on nearly 2 acres.
The listing by Semonin Realtors says some high-end features include hand-forged art glass light fixtures, cast bronze with Italian silk draperies, and woven veneer wall covering. The house has an open-floor plan, extensive crown molding and millwork.
Ali family spokesman Bob Gunnell confirmed the listing on Thursday.
Ali died in June at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
