HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A rare “corpse flower” is about to bloom at Dartmouth College.

The titan arum named Morphy is 13 years old and hasn’t bloomed since 2011. Officials at Dartmouth’s Life Sciences Greenhouse estimate it will bloom sometime this week.

The flower, which measured 5 feet in size, could grow several more feet in height before it opens. When it does, it will send out a pungent odor that has been compared to the smell of a decaying animal.