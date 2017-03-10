INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended a state disaster declaration covering East Chicago’s lead contamination problem for another 30 days.
The governor’s office announced the extension Friday, saying it gives the state more time to work with new federal agency leaders and continue coordinating with local officials working to relocate residents of West Calumet Housing Complex. Holcomb’s original Feb. 9 order declaring the disaster expires Saturday.
Dozens of families remain at a public housing complex that residents must move away from because of lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil. It’s located within a federal Superfund site.
Vice President Mike Pence faced criticism for not approving a disaster declaration while he was Indiana governor.
