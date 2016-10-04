BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong student pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong’s political party says he has been detained by Thai officials after arriving here to give a talk at a university.

Demosisto said in a Facebook post that the party was unable to contact Wong after he arrived at Bangkok’s main airport on Wednesday evening.

The group said it got word early Thursday from a Thai student activist who was expected to meet Wong that he had been detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport after Thai authorities received a letter from the Chinese government about his visit.