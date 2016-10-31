STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A historic mountaintop stone cabin in Vermont that was gutted by an accidental fire caused by the sons of a snowboard company founder has been rebuilt and is official reopening.
A ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday on Mount Mansfield in Stowe.
The family of Jake Burton Carpenter, founder of Burton Snowboards, donated $150,000 to the reconstruction.
The state-owned stone hut is rented out in winter, accessible by a chairlift at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Police say the snowboard company founder asked his two sons to get the cabin prepared for a friend last December by stoking a fire in the wood stove. The sons placed wood against the stove to dry and left the stove door open with a log against it before leaving. The guest didn’t show up and the hut caught fire.
