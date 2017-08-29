KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — A fire has torn through a historic hotel in the town of Kellogg, Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/1AVRsV ) the Kellogg Fire Department and Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire began at 3:20 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the McConnell Hotel in downtown Kellogg.

KREM-TV reports that the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire had spread to multiple buildings by 4 p.m.

Multiple videos and photos show the building engulfed in flames.

It wasn’t immediately known if the hotel or nearby buildings were occupied.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Kellogg is off Interstate 90 about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Spokane, Washington.