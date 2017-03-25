Uttar Pradesh’s new leaders promise more meat factories will be shut in the coming days, and they say the blow to the economy is less important than the principle of protecting the cow.

NARAHARA, India — In recent years, as demand for cheap protein raged in China and the Persian Gulf countries, India quietly became the world’s largest exporter of meat, chiefly flash-frozen water buffalo, which approached $5 billion in exports in 2015.

Slaughterhouses proliferated in the west of Uttar Pradesh, and the surrounding villages underwent an economic transformation. Children raised on plain roti began to eat lentils twice a day.

But that spurt of prosperity came under threat last week, when a new Hindu-right government in the state, led by fiery cleric Yogi Adityanath, began shutting down parts of the Muslim-dominated buffalo-meat industry. Hindu activists say the industry conceals the illegal slaughter of cows, which are sacred to Hindus.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party has long balanced its commitment to export-driven development against its embrace of right-wing Hindu causes, it has rarely made such a stark choice between them. The state’s new leaders promise more meat factories will be shut in the coming days, and they say the blow to the economy is less important than the principle of protecting the cow.

“The government should do it on moral grounds,” said Karunesh Nandan Garg, 57, president of the Meerut division of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He cited the example of prostitution in Thailand, which is largely tolerated by the authorities and “a major revenue producer” there. “But is that right? Money isn’t everything.”

Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest meat-producing state, with 41 of the country’s 75 licensed slaughterhouses and meat-processing plants, according to the Commerce Ministry. Scores more operate without licenses, and an exhaustive list of laws governs the slaughter, transport and sale of meat, so the government can easily find a pretext to shut even licensed businesses.

On Hapur Road, which is lined with slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants, economic activity had ground to a halt within days of Adityanath’s swearing-in.

District officials sealed seven factories in the area Tuesday and Wednesday, citing irregularities in paperwork. The police were ordered to patrol the plants and search vehicles for cows, so frightening suppliers that they stopped delivering buffaloes. Workers, told to go home for the day, had instead gathered in tea stalls, nervously trading reports.

“We are waiting to see what the government decides,” said Muhammad Akhtar, a migrant from Bihar who has worked in the meat factories for 20 years, earning about 10,000 rupees, or about $150, in a good month.

“Modi has said he wants economic development for everyone,” Akhtar said. “This job has allowed my children to eat and go to school. All we want is peace, to be allowed to work in peace.”

Life in this strip of villages had changed dramatically with the advent of the meat factories a decade ago, people said. Mud huts, which routinely collapsed during the monsoon, had been replaced by solid brick buildings. Men working in the factories had begun to invest in motor scooters. Women had been pulled into the workforce, abruptly doubling family incomes.

Akhtar said he could afford to remain in Uttar Pradesh for two weeks without pay, and then he would have to return to his native village, along with thousands of other migrant workers who gravitated here for jobs. Other men clustered around him — peddlers, truck dispatchers, factory supervisors, cleaners, butchers. Some of them warned that further pressure on the industry would lead to violence.

“Suppose that there are five people in a single family working here, and they are all jobless,” said Muhammad Majid, 21, who has been working at a slaughterhouse since he was 15. “If there are riots, they will be difficult to contain.”

Most Indians were not aware that buffalo meat overtook rice as the country’s largest food export in 2015.

The industry’s growth has gone unnoticed mainly because of religious sensitivities: Meatpacking, like leather, is a sector dominated by Muslims, who make up about 19 percent of this state’s population. Though it is legal to slaughter buffalo when they are old and can no longer give milk, right-wing Hindu groups have long suggested that cows were being spirited into the facilities, and they have routinely intercepted supply vehicles for aggressive searches.

In January, in its manifesto before Uttar Pradesh’s state elections, the BJP promised to go further: to shut down “all illegal slaughterhouses” and restrict mechanized ones. It was not clear whether that campaign would extend to the largest meatpacking businesses, which are licensed by the government and bring in vast amounts of revenue. Some people in the Muslim neighborhoods dependent on meat processing said they doubted that it would.

“Look at the numbers,” said Nadeem Chauhan, a politician with the out-of-power Bahujan Samaj Party. “Why do you think the central government and the prime minister have not already shut down this business? It’s the biggest cash generator for the government. It brings in foreign currency.”