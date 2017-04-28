BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — The best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegy” says Republicans bear the responsibility of, in his words, “keeping the American dream alive.”
J.D. Vance spoke Thursday at a Lincoln Day dinner of Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County Republicans in Ohio near Youngstown.
The Vindicator newspaper (http://bit.ly/2oPPbBb ) reports Vance signed copies and shared stories from his book, which became a popular resource last year for pundits and politicians seeking insights into the white working class.
“Hillbilly Elegy” features colorful tales and observations from Vance’s life in the Ohio Rust Belt city of Middletown and his familial home in rural eastern Kentucky.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the first round
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
Vance urged the Republicans to offer solutions for the shrinking middle class.
___
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.