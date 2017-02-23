SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Hillary Clinton has been selected to speak at a St. Patrick’s Day event in her late father’s Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton.
The Times-Tribune of Scranton (http://bit.ly/2kNDP3j ) reports the former Democratic presidential candidate is to be the keynote speaker for the Society of Irish Women’s annual dinner March 17.
Clinton’s father grew up in Scranton and she spent summers at the family’s cottage on nearby Lake Winola.
Her last appearance in Scranton was Aug. 15, during her unsuccessful campaign against Republican Donald Trump.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
The speech is one of several Clinton is scheduled to deliver in the coming months, including a commencement address May 26 at her alma mater, Wellesley College in Massachusetts.
___
Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.