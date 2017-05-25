WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year’s commencement address at the Massachusetts school.
The speech on Friday comes as the former Democratic presidential nominee is taking steps to re-enter the public sphere after her loss to Republican Donald Trump in last year’s election.
Clinton this month announced the creation of “Onward Together,” an adaptation of her campaign theme, “Stronger Together.” The group, she tweeted, will “encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”
The speech also will be a return engagement of sorts for Clinton.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women’s school.
Clinton also delivered a commencement speech at Wellesley in 1992.