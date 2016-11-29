NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton has made a surprise appearance at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City.
Clinton introduced singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Katy Perry Tuesday night at the annual event in Manhattan.
Clinton said, “We need champions like Katy” when introducing Perry, who was receiving the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award.
The Snowflake Ball celebrates UNICEF’s lifesaving work for children around the world and has raised $27 million over the past eleven years.
Perry was a staunch and outspoken supporter of Clinton during the presidential race and campaigned for her across the country.
