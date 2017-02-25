LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dinesh D’Souza’s “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” has earned the dubious distinction of being named the worst picture of the year at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards Saturday. D’Souza was also named worst director and worst actor. Worst actress went to Rebekah Turner, who played Hillary Clinton.
D’Souza in a video statement said, “This is absolutely fantastic. My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you.”
Not to be outdone, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” tied “Hillary’s America” with four wins, for worst remake, worst screenplay, worst screen combo for Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill and worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg. Kristen Wiig took worst supporting actress for “Zoolander 2.”
The organization also bestowed its “redeemer” comeback award to Mel Gibson.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Bothell’s Jacob Sirmon getting a head start as Huskies’ quarterback of the future
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.