LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hilary Duff is apologizing for dressing up as a pilgrim for a Halloween party while her boyfriend put on a headdress and face paint to go as an American Indian.
Duff and boyfriend Jason Walsh donned the Thanksgiving-themed costumes for a bash in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Duff got a swift social media backlash after pictures from the party were posted online. Many thought the costumes were racially insensitive.
The actress responded on Twitter Sunday , writing that she was “SO sorry” to people she offended with the costume. She says it wasn’t “properly thought through.”
Walsh issued his own apology via Instagram , saying he “meant no disrespect” and wouldn’t have made the same decision to wear the costume in hindsight.
