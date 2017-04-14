PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona firefighters rescued an injured hiker after her 7-year-old grandson went for help at her direction and reached other hikers who called 911.
The Prescott Fire Department says the woman didn’t have cell service where she fell and broke her leg Thursday. She dispatched her grandson, and he approached two other hikers at the trailhead parking lot about a half-mile (half-kilometer) away.
The boy then led the first responding firefighters to the grandmother and they began providing medical assistance.
Another fire engine arrived with a wheeled rescue basket that firefighters used to take the woman to an ambulance for transport to a hospital.
The woman and child were not identified. The fire department said the grandson was “a capable, self-assured fellow who remained calm throughout the event.”
