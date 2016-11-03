KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — High winds prevented an Alaska Airlines jet from making a scheduled landing in Ketchikan on Thursday morning.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2fjZH0R) the fight continued on to Seattle. The airline was attempting to return passengers to Ketchikan on a later Thursday flight.

The flight started earlier Thursday in Juneau. It had one stop in Ketchikan before flying on to Seattle, but wind gusts as high as 66 mph Thursday morning prevented the landing at Ketchikan International Airport.

