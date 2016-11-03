KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — High winds prevented an Alaska Airlines jet from making a scheduled landing in Ketchikan on Thursday morning.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2fjZH0R) the fight continued on to Seattle. The airline was attempting to return passengers to Ketchikan on a later Thursday flight.
The flight started earlier Thursday in Juneau. It had one stop in Ketchikan before flying on to Seattle, but wind gusts as high as 66 mph Thursday morning prevented the landing at Ketchikan International Airport.
___
Most Read Stories
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Venerable elm tree finally succumbs to Dutch elm disease
- Your grocery bill may help King County track unlicensed pets
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.