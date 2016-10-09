ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan steakhouse got more sizzle than it bargained for out of a college football promotion.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Ann Arbor announced on its Facebook page Friday that for the remainder of the season customers would receive a percentage off their total food bill equal to the final winning point differential in the latest University of Michigan football game.
Then came Michigan’s 78-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday, its largest margin of victory since an 85-0 win in 1939 over the University of Chicago. But the Facebook posting capped the discount at 50 percent and said the offer does not include alcohol.
The restaurant posted on its website Sunday that it was “fully committed with reservations” through Thursday, when the offer expires.
