FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school hockey program has had its season canceled because of what one administrator called a “toxic” culture of anti-Semitism among players.

The team had students from Keefe Regional Technical School and Marian High School , both in Framingham. Marian is an independent Catholic school.

Administrators started investigating Friday after they learned of anti-Semitic activity directed at one player. Letters were sent to parents Monday informing them of the decision.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that Keefe Principal Shannon Snow said the anti-Semitism was “not an isolated instance,” and that “an overall toxic and negative culture” permeated the team.

The Boston Globe reports that Marian Principal John Ermilio found “a pattern of locker room activity in which the players admitted to participating in these types of comments and actions.”