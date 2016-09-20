HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school basketball coach has resigned after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.
The News Enterprise reported (http://bit.ly/2cAuCDh) LaRue County High School girls’ basketball coach Simon Ford resigned Monday, the same day officials say he was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree sexual abuse involving the female student.
The newspaper says Ford was suspended with pay earlier this month after district officials were made aware of the allegations by the parent of a student.
School officials also notified Kentucky State Police.
LaRue County Schools Superintendent Sam Sanders says in a statement that the district continues to cooperate with police in the investigation and is committed to ensuring the safety of all students.
Ford is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 4. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
