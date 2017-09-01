SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The heat has peaked for Southern California, but parts of Northern California are set to see it soar some more.

Temperatures that reached 108 in Sacramento on Friday are expected to shoot past 110 on Saturday as a sweltering week continued.

Areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115, a temperature last seen in 1950, forecasters said.

San Francisco itself saw one of the hottest days in its history Friday at 106 but is now expected to recede into its usual cool-and-foggy summer pattern with dramatic temperature drops into the 80s then the 70s.

Triple-digit temperatures in the Los Angeles area are expected to drop into the 90s for the weekend, before falling more dramatically next week.

The weeklong heat wave generated by high pressure over the West extended up the coast and into the mountain states.