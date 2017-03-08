CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Not only did Thomas Cole paint the lush mountain landscapes that inspired the Hudson River School art movement of the 19th century, he also painted on the walls of his home.

Pretty decorative patterns on the walls in the parlor of his Catskill, New York, home had been buried beneath layers of paint for more than a century before they were discovered a few years ago.

Now curators have painstakingly revealed the stylized depictions of drapery and fabric so they can be displayed when the Thomas Cole National Historic Site opens for the season in May.

While not exactly lost masterworks, they offer new insight into one of America’s most influential painters.

Cole is believed to have painted the borders around the time he moved into the house in 1836.