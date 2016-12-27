KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A herd of elephants attacked a village in southwest Nepal on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding two others, officials said.
Government official Dilli Ram Acharya said the elephants attacked Praseni village at dawn, when there was not much light and poor visibility due to winter fog.
Acharya said the villagers did not see the elephants coming and did not have a chance to run.
Security forces were sent to the area to chase the elephants back to the forest. The injured people were taken to a nearby town for treatment.
Acharya says the village is close to Bardia National Park, home to many elephants, but it was rare for people to be killed by the animals.
The park is protected by government soldiers and is home to endangered tigers, one-horned rhinos and many other animals.
