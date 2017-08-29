HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A career firefighter who has spent 17 years in Henderson is being named the city’s fire chief.

City Manager Bob Murnane said Tuesday that he’s promoting Shawn White to replace Chief Matthew Morris, a 21-year department veteran who is leaving to become fire chief of the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority in Kent, Washington.

Murnane says White was a finalist for Henderson fire chief after Steve Goble retired in January 2016.

White came to Henderson as a firefighter-paramedic in 1999 from Albuquerque, where he started as a firefighter in 1989 and became a lieutenant.

In Henderson, White was promoted to captain and battalion chief before being named deputy fire chief in 2014.

Murnane says the City Council will be asked Sept. 19 to ratify White’s hiring.