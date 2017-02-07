STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Penn State University student fell down some steps during a party at a fraternity house, and police say paramedics weren’t called until about 12 hours later.
State College police say sophomore Timothy Piazza died Saturday at Hershey Medical Center. He had been transferred there after being found unconscious at the bottom of the basement steps in the Beta Theta Pi house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.
Police say Piazza reportedly fell down the steps about 11 p.m. Thursday, during a party.
Penn State has suspended the fraternity, which has also been put on a “cease and desist” order from the school’s Interfraternity Council and the fraternity’s national organization.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
The cause of manner of Piazza’s death remains under investigation.
Police say the fraternity is cooperating, and investigators are obtaining unspecified video from the group.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.