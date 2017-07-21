KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Helmand provincial police chief says an errant U.S. airstrike confirmed by the Pentagon killed 12 Afghan National Police personnel and wounded two others.

Abdul Ghafar Safi said Saturday the death toll in Friday’s airstrike was determined after a site inspection of the compound in Gereshk District of Helmand province.

The United States in a statement confirmed the airstrike on the Security Forces compound occurred during a U.S.-supported operation against Taliban insurgents in the area.

While much of Helmand province is under the control of Taliban, Afghan national security forces have been waging fierce battles to retake territory. NATO and U.S. troops are in Helmand to assist Afghan troops.

Safi told The Associated Press the dead were police officers who were operating with the army in the area.