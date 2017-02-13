LOS ANGELES (AP) — Has Adele said “Hello” to married life?
The singer gestured toward longtime partner Simon Konecki while thanking people during her speech after receiving the Grammy for album of the year Sunday night, saying “my husband and my son, you’re the only reason I do it.”
Konecki is the father of Adele’s 4-year-old boy.
A Christmas wedding of the pair was rumored in British tabloids, but nothing official was announced.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- Trump plans to crack down on immigration may cost billions
A representative for Adele didn’t immediately return a request for comment Monday.
Adele swept top honors at Sunday’s show, winning a total of five Grammys, including trophies for album, song and record of the year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.