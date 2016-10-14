BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — At a Friday event to recognize philanthropic contributions by Hollywood women, Helen Mirren said women can “change the landscape for future generations” by voting in the upcoming presidential election.

The actress said, “It’s time for the best role model in the White House.”

Mirren was not the only honoree at the Variety Power of Women luncheon to mention the election.

Scarlett Johansson said women’s reproductive rights need to be “taken off the ballot.”

The Power of Women event at the Beverly Wilshire hotel also recognized Ava DuVernay, Laverne Cox, fashion designer Georgina Chapman and Spanx founder Sara Blakely.