LONDON (AP) — Troubled heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury says he has been bingeing on cocaine and alcohol to deal with manic depression.

The British boxer has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

A rematch with Klitschko was postponed for a second time last month after Fury was declared “medically unfit.”

Fury spoke of his “personal demons” in a rambling interview with Rolling Stone .

He is quoted as saying: “I’m a manic depressive. I just hope someone kills me before I kill myself.”

Fury says he quit his training camp in the Netherlands in May and has been on a downward spiral since.

He says “I’ve been out drinking, Monday to Friday to Sunday” and “I’ve taken drugs, cocaine, on many, many occasions for the last six months.”