MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — It’s April Fools’ Day but it’s no joke: People across northern New England woke up to a foot of heavy wet snow on parts of the region and expected more throughout the day Saturday.
Meteorologist Eric Schwibs of the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, said Portland got about 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) of snow in the storm that began Friday. He said roads were slippery.
Electric utilities across the three northern New England states reported a total of about 16,500 power outages Saturday morning: about 6,000 in Vermont, 3,500 in New Hampshire and 7,000 in Maine.
Schwibs called the storm nature’s idea of an April Fools’ joke, but it’s not unusual to see late-season snow storms.
