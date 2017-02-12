Heavy, wet snow is once again blanketing the Northeast just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow on the region.
Winter storm warnings are in effect into Monday from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible.
Hartford, Connecticut, could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, the Boston area 6 to 10, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 12 to 18 and 16 to 24 in Portland, Maine.
The National Weather also is warning of strong winds and coastal flooding.
Schools around the region delayed or canceled classes Monday including in Boston.
According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, more than 1,300 flights in the U.S. were scrapped Sunday and more than 6,000 delayed.
