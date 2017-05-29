SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wheat farmers, like their counterparts in Washington and Idaho, are using additional fungicide treatments to stave off stripe rust this year.
Capital Press reports (https://is.gd/SZ7OUA ) that a heavier than normal snowfall and extended periods of cold and rain resulted in conditions ideal for diseases.
Christina Hagerty, with Oregon State University, says the season is shaping up to have higher than average stripe rust infections.
The conditions also mean more snow mold.
The situation is part of a conundrum faced by North Central and Eastern Oregon’s dryland wheat producers in particular.
Hagerty says the conditions that lead to strong, healthy plants often can result in healthy pathogens.
Snow mold is more of a problem in colder areas like Eastern Washington. It forms when snow falls on wet ground and keeps it cold for extended periods.
Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington
