MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has issued a public safety warning after heavy rainfall has caused flooding in and around the southern city of Malaga.

The national weather service has issued a red alert for “extreme danger,” its highest level of warning, for the area near the tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

Spanish state television shows images of flooded streets because of torrential rainfall on Sunday morning.

The government’s regional authority says that there have been more than 600 public safety incidents reported because of bad weather in the area.

The city of Malaga and surrounding towns, including the upscale resort town of Marbella, are among the most heavily hit areas. Malaga has a population of around 500,000 residents.