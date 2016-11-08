COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A hearing is set for updates in the case of a former deep-sea treasure hunter jailed in Ohio for refusing to answer questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since last December, when a federal judge in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Thompson has said that he told everything he knew during depositions last year and argues that he couldn’t provide more complete answers in part because of effects of a neurological disorder.

The judge says Thompson is faking his memory problems.

The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.