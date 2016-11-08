COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A hearing is set for updates in the case of a former deep-sea treasure hunter jailed in Ohio for refusing to answer questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.
Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since last December, when a federal judge in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.
Thompson has said that he told everything he knew during depositions last year and argues that he couldn’t provide more complete answers in part because of effects of a neurological disorder.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- Live updates from Election 2016: Trump leads Clinton in tight race; Washington state results coming in WATCH
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Wife of Bills' kicker suggests castration for Richard Sherman, who responds by saying 'have a great day'
- Exactly what happened in chaotic end to first half of Seahawks-Bills game?
The judge says Thompson is faking his memory problems.
The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.