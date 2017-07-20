COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who drove into a graveside service at a South Carolina cemetery is expected in court on 12 counts of attempted murder.
Columbia Police say a bond hearing is scheduled Thursday for 64-year-old James Kester. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Authorities say they believe Kester intentionally hit mourners with his car during a service Wednesday at Greenlawn Cemetery. Authorities say 12 people were struck. Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly says none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.
Television footage showed a car stopped in the middle of dozens of graves.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Man shot at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park amid apparent gunfight
- Pac-12 football preview: Washington an overwhelming favorite in the North
- With city income tax, is Seattle the next Detroit? | Jon Talton
Police haven’t talked about why they think Kester hit the mourners or whether he had any connection to the graveside service.