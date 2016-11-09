COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bond hearing is set for an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.
A federal prosecutor in Columbus says Aaron Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January and told an undercover informant about his interest in traveling overseas to commit jihad.
Daniels’ court-appointed attorney has declined to comment.
Daniels was taken into custody Monday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation.
Prosecutors want the 20-year-old Daniels kept in jail. Magistrate Judge Terence Kemp scheduled a Thursday morning hearing.
