ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A hearing is scheduled to resume Monday on whether a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife should be ousted from the Buffalo school board.

The hearing on a removal petition filed by other school board members began Thursday in Albany.

Carl Paladino has been targeted for removal since he told a Buffalo arts newspaper in December that he wished then-President Barack Obama would die of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama would go live with a gorilla.

But the Artvoice comments are not the basis for the unusual trial-like proceedings. The petition filed by Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold and other board members instead accuses Paladino of disclosing confidential information discussed in closed-door sessions.